Four days after dislocating the middle finger on his throwing hand, Jalen Hurts said he’s yet to throw a football.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, speaking with reporters on Thursday, conceded his decision to play through the ugly injury against the New York Giants on Sunday may not have been the best decision long-term.

With the Eagles preparing for the first practice of the week ahead of a wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hurts said it’s a “day-by-day thing” when asked what his confidence level was that he’d be able to play without impediment on Monday night.

“I told you it was a day-by-day thing,” Hurts said. “Getting the preparation in this week and doing everything I can to lead the guys.”

Hurts suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 27-10 loss to the Giants to finish out the regular season. The 25-year-old’s throwing hand collided with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, who came on a delayed blitz to tip Hurts’ pass to Dallas Goedert on a fourth down.

Hurts got medical attention but came back for the next series with tape around his middle finger. He played three more series before getting pulled along with a handful of offensive and defensive starters with the game getting out of hand. Hurts had bandaging around his middle and pointer finger after the game and called the injury “a freak thing” that he hadn’t experienced before.

“Obviously, leaving that game and attempting to go back in that game probably wasn’t, physically, the best idea,” Hurts said Thursday. “Not having much control over the things that I wanted to do. But time will tell with that and I can assure you everything is progressing in the right way.”

BROWNS: Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward injured his knee in practice on Thursday and is questionable for Cleveland’s wild-card game on Saturday against the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The extent of Ward’s injury is not immediately known, but if he’s less than 100% it will further stress a Browns secondary already missing its starting safeties.

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t offer many details about Ward’s injury, which occurred after the period open to reporters was over. Stefanski said Ward was limited, but didn’t specify how he got hurt.

LIONS: Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta is optimistic he will be healthy enough to play against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card game, a week after injuring his left knee.

The rookie’s left leg was bent awkwardly after he caught a pass and was tackled by Minnesota safety Josh Metellus late in the first half Sunday of a win over the Vikings.

The Pro Bowl player had 86 catches, breaking Keith Jackson’s record for receptions by a rookie tight end from 1988 in Philadelphia, and set franchise records at the position with 889 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

RAIDERS: Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Denver Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine Van Calligan have interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager position.

Champ Kelly is the Raiders’ interim general manager and is considered a strong candidate for the job. Carolina also has requested to interview him for its GM vacancy.

The Raiders have requested interviews for Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and former Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco.

Las Vegas has made hiring the general manager the immediate priority, an indication that person will be part of the process of selecting the Raiders’ next coach.

PACKERS: Cornerback Jaire Alexander suffered an ankle injury in practice this week that leaves his status uncertain for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game with the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys.

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander “stepped on somebody’s foot and rolled his ankle” during Wednesday’s practice, which was mostly a jog-through. Alexander didn’t practice Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL GAMES: The Bears and Vikings will both host a game in London next season and the Panthers will play in Germany, the league said Thursday.

The two NFC North rivals will host a game each at Premier League team Tottenham’s stadium, while the Jaguars return to London for one game at Wembley, the NFL said in a statement. The Panthers will host a game in Munich as the NFL returns to Germany for a third straight year.

Their opponents and the dates of the games will be announced at a later date.

