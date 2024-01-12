I don’t believe in accidents.

In my more than 30 years of teaching and advising college students on their career paths, my advice has been simplified to, “Ask yourself questions, find answers through experience. Say ‘yes’ to opportunities that are exciting and interesting and ‘no’ to those that are not.”

It was following this advice that brought me, a former neuroscience graduate student in California, to the end of my working career in Maine. I was presented with the opportunity to serve as president of the Board of Directors of the Oasis Free Clinics and feeling like everything I have done to this point has brought me here. That graduate student would never have imagined himself as a pre-health adviser, let alone having a leadership role in the governance of a medical clinic.

It wasn’t an accident that I became a pre-health advisor even though that is not why I went to graduate school. Looking back, I can create a story — a strong undergraduate research mentor inspired me to mentor undergraduate researchers myself – and so when it came time to get a real job, I applied for professorships at small colleges and landed at Bowdoin College. I realized that mentoring was always more important than the research or the teaching to me, and eventually I had the opportunity to move into advising students full-time as Bowdoin’s health professions adviser.

As an adviser, my role was to talk with students about how to explore their own careers, and I quickly adopted a practice of talking about my own experiences. I talked about how, at each juncture, there were opportunities that I had not anticipated, and there were interesting unanswered questions, which carried me to new places. Careers evolve, I told them, and here I am starting a new chapter in my life as the volunteer president of the Oasis Board.

That wasn’t an accident, either. Shortly after starting my role as health professions adviser at Bowdoin, my colleague Craig McEwen suggested that I join the Oasis Board. “Interesting,” I thought, and ‘yes.’ That was more than ten years ago, and I have served Oasis on a variety of committees and as the Secretary and Vice President of the Board. I have seen Oasis through extraordinary growth: the hiring of its amazing Executive Director Anita Ruff, the creation of a full-time paid clinician, and then, the hiring of a dentist! And while the clinic has grown, so have I. This is something I have also told my students — service is an opportunity for growth!

I joined Oasis because it was interesting opportunity. I also joined Oasis because it was an opportunity to engage with health professionals in our community (something a pre-health advisor should do!), because it might create opportunities for my students (it did), and because it was good work supporting a community that supported myself and my family. What I have learned over my last decade at Oasis are the same lessons that I hope my students learn through service. While many good people do service, service itself does not make you good. We all have our reasons for doing service — some of us do it because we are inspired by a person or a cause, because someone has done good for us and we want to give back, or because we want to get into college or medical school. Our reasons are often complex.

But the way that service makes you a better person is what you learn about yourself, about other people, what you learn about your community and your place in it. That is hard work, and it takes time. I learned that what I wanted to give is not always what is needed most, that often service is not glamorous or even interesting. I learned that I wanted to make a difference in my community, and the reason was because I know the people I am serving. They are the people I say ‘hi’ to in the grocery store, the parents of children my kids go to school with, and my neighbors. Some are different from me, and some could be me on another day. These are my reasons.

I am excited to work with the Oasis Board and our amazing staff to usher the clinic into its next chapter. I am exactly where I want to be. We have big ideas, so watch closely!

Oasis Free Clinics is a nonprofit, no-cost primary care medical practice and dental clinic, providing patient-centered care to uninsured adults living in Freeport, Durham, Harpswell, Brunswick and Sagadahoc County. For more information, visit OasisFreeClinics.org or call (207) 721-9277. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

