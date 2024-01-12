In the summer of 1960, three high school friends and I took a road trip down south. While there, we had a collective “date,” to use the term loosely, with four southern belles. They called us “Yankees,” a term of derision we often encountered on that trip. The topic inevitably came around to the Civil War. We suggested that the Civil War was fought over slavery. They protested vehemently, stating that the war was fought over states rights, although it sounded more like “states rats” with their accents.

Nikki Haley’s recent gaffe at a political rally reminded me of that long ago encounter with southern hospitality. One person asked Haley what caused the Civil War. Nikki responded with rambling mumbo jumbo, a messy word salad that she tried to make palatable with many references to “freedom.” She neglected to mention the desire for southerners to keep African Americans in the bonds of slavery. When asked by the questioner why she hadn’t mentioned slavery, Nikki got defensive and huffed, “What did you want me to say about slavery?”

Bad gaffe, Nikki, really bad. The question was easy to answer, like “What’s one plus one?” or “Who’s buried in Grant’s Tomb?” She knew it was easy but she was too worried about alienating Trump’s MAGA base, the same people who are so opposed to the teaching of “critical race theory,” although they have no idea what the term means. I guess the term “freedom” only applies to a certain group of people, right Nikki?

Haley tried to walk back her answer the next day, but the damage was done. She had shown her true colors, and they weren’t pretty.

Then things got even worse for Haley a few days later. A 9-year-old boy in the audience asked Haley if she would, as president, pardon Trump if he’s convicted of a federal crime. Haley said that she would do so. “A leader needs to think about what is in the best interest of the country. What is in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80 year old in jail; that continues to divide the country.”

Sorry, Nikki, wrong again. By pardoning Trump, she would be conveying the message that Trump was and is above the law. She would, in effect, be condoning his outrageous attack on the very foundations of our democracy. Does she believe that Trump would slink away quietly if he’s let out of jail thanks to her pardon? If so, I have a bridge to sell her.

Here are some other questions I’d like people attending Haley’s campaign rallies to ask. “Would you pardon people imprisoned for their participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection as Trump has said he would do if elected?” and “Do you think it would be appropriate for Trump, as president, to pardon himself if he’s convicted of a federal crime?”

Some readers might suggest that I’m just piling on Haley because she’s a woman. Wrong. In fact, she’s the best of the current GOP presidential candidates in my opinion. Moreover, I think she would have the best chance of beating Biden, certainly better than Trump does. I just wish she’d begin taking the high moral ground when asked to take a stand against Trump. If she can’t stand up to a temperamental con man like Trump, how can she stand up against world dictators who are shrewder and more disciplined than Trump.

Incidentally, Haley has suggested that she has been accused of being too hard on Trump by Trump lovers and too easy on him by Trump haters. She implies that she’s been taking the sensible moderate approach. Sorry, Nikki, but the people you dismiss as “Trump haters” deserve better. We “Trump haters” take issue with a man who cares not one whit about preserving democracy; a man who is willing to trash our judicial system if it doesn’t serve his needs; a man who claims he would silence his media critics if back in office.

Haley has also said that “Trump was the right person at the right time.” Sorry, Nikki. Wrong yet again. Trump was never the right person at any time to serve as president of the United States. There was clear evidence before the 2016 election that Trump had zero ethics, zero principles and zero empathy. Too many Americans were duped. Let’s all rise up as one and say, “Enough!”

Haley is right when she notes that we must move on from Trump, but let’s not do so by giving him a get-out-of-jail-free card.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. dtreadw575@aol.com.

