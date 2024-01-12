The Boston Bruins placed defenseman Brandon Carlo on injured reserve before Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

Carlo was injured during a shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. He had played in every game this season.

Coach Jim Montgomery told reporters in Las Vegas that Carlo, along with goalie Linus Ullmark and center Matt Poitras, were day-to-day and not an option for Thursday’s matchup. Poitras and Ullmark are dealing with upper- and lower-body injuries, respectively. Both were injured during Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Carlo is in the midst of his best season, and his absence leaves the Bruins even more shorthanded on the blue line. Derek Forbort has been on long-term injured reserve since Dec. 7 because of an injury that’s been lingering since training camp. Earlier this month, Montgomery said Forbort was still “a ways away” from returning.

With Ullmark ailing, the Bruins recalled Brandon Bussi from Providence. It’s unclear if Bussi will see playing time, though. Jeremy Swayman started against the Golden Knights and is expected to play again Saturday against the St. Louis Blue to close out Boston’s road trip.

BLACKHAWKS: Former Bruins player Nick Foligno and Chicago agreed to a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.5 million salary-cap hit.

