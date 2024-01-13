The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins were set to play one of the coldest games in NFL history on Saturday night, yet that didn’t stop hundreds of fans from lining up outside the parking lots of Arrowhead Stadium more than 12 hours before kickoff.

At least they made it to the stadium.

The NFL was concerned that nobody could make it Sunday in Buffalo, where up to a couple of feet of snow was expected overnight. So, the league and New York officials decided to postpone the Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday.

“We want our Bills to win,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference in suburban Buffalo, “but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions.”

The snow wasn’t the problem in Kansas City, though more was falling Saturday morning – it was expected to finish long before the Chiefs and Dolphins kicked off. Rather, the concern was what the National Weather Service called “dangerously cold” wind chills, which could make the forecasted temperature of minus-2 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff feel like minus-24.

There have been only four postseason games played in subzero temperatures in NFL history, the most recent the 2007 NFC title game between the Giants and Packers, when it was minus-3 at kickoff. New York won 23-20 at Lambeau Field in a game perhaps best remembered for the images of Giants coach Tom Coughlin’s frozen face on the sideline.

Advertisement

The coldest game in league history remains minus-13 for the 1967 NFL championship, when the Packers beat the Cowboys at Lambeau Field in a game that came to be known as the Ice Bowl. The wind chill that day was minus-48 degrees.

EAGLES: Wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Monday night’s playoff game against Tampa Bay with a knee injury.

Brown was hurt in the first quarter of last week’s loss to the New York Giants after a short reception. Cornerback Nick McCloud punched the ball out of Brown’s hands for a fumble, and the two went to the turf at MetLife Stadium. Brown lay on the field for a couple of minutes, walked gingerly to the medical tent favoring his right knee and then went to the Eagles’ locker room.

“It was going to be a stretch for A.J. to play,” Coach Nick Sirianni said Saturday. “He did everything he possibly could to get himself ready. He fought like crazy to try and do everything he could do.”

Brown finished the regular season with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He had nine catches for 131 yards in the Eagles’ September win over the Buccaneers.

Brown didn’t practice at all this week.

“Unfortunately, he won’t be able to rip it this week,” Sirianni said.

Brown was not ruled out for the next round, should the Eagles advance.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is scheduled to play after a light throwing week because of an injured middle finger on his right hand.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »