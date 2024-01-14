FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

5. “Foster,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

6. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Blackouts,” by Justin Torres (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)

9. “The Bee Sting,” by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)

10. “The Exchange, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

Paperback

1. “The Maid,” by Nita Prose (Random House)

2. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

3. “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien (Random House)

5. “Cutting for Stone,” by Abraham Verghese (Knopf)

6. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

7. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “The Best American Short Stories 2023,” by Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor Eds. (Mariner Books)

9. “West with Giraffes,” by Lynda Rutledge (Lake Union Publishing)

10. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. “Oath and Honor,” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown, and Company)

4. The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

5. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

6. “Hidden Potential,” by Adam Grant (Viking)

7. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

8. “Prequel,” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

9. “Going Infinite,” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

10. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

Paperback

1. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown (Penguin Books)

5. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

6. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

7. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

8.”How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

9. “The Lyrics,” by Paul McCartney (Liveright Publishing)

10. “The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

