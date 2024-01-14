BUXTON / GORHAM – Donald F. Doyle, 88, husband of Lola, passed away on Jan. 9, 2024.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. At 12 p.m. a Masonic Funeral Service will be performed followed by a celebration of life service at the funeral home. Burial will be private amongst his family.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous