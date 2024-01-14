SCARBOROUGH – Gloria Elzena Knox died at Gosnell House in Scarborough on Jan. 5, 2024. She was born at Limestone on April 26, 1936, the daughter of Warren M. and Elzena A. (Ryder) Norsworthy.

She is survived by her brother, Terry L. Norsworthy (Sandy) of Silver Springs, Fla. and her special sister-in-law, Ruth Carter, of Darlington, S.C.; three daughters, Susan (Timothy) Chase of Westbrook, Debra (Robert) Beaumier of Auburn, Lisa (Douglas) Marsh of West Bend, Wis. and a son Gregory Knox of Clifton Park, N.Y. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Colin Chase (KJ), Tyler Chase (Shelli), Evan Chase (Krista Nelson), Rebekah Noyes (Christopher), Benjamin Beaumier (Esther), Deidre Marsh (Patryk Schmeling), and Toria Stock (Moritz); seven great-grandchildren, Jasmyne Chase Thach, Kayleigh Chase, Kaiden Chase, Anastasia, Levi, Isaac and Elzena Noyes; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Carroll B. Knox; two brothers, Warren M. Norsworthy Jr. and Earland B. Norsworthy, a sister, Marilyn F. Weisel; daughter-in-law, Karen Chaplin; and two great-grandchildren, Ariana and Leah Beaumier.

After graduating from Presque Isle High School, Gloria joined Carroll in Takoma Park, Md. where they were married and lived for a year while Carroll worked at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. They returned to Aroostook County and eventually bought a house in Caribou. Gloria worked for and retired from The Department of Human Services in Caribou. She was proud of being a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star in which she served in numerous positions as well as Worthy Matron. She liked to travel including trips with Eastern Star, trips to Canada with her family, and most recently a trip to Wisconsin to visit her daughter, Lisa and also attended her granddaughter’s wedding.

She had a quick wit. She loved to knit, sew and quilt. She canned and preserved garden vegetables, pickles, jams, jellies and spiced crabapples. Her baking skills often filled the house with delectable aromas of bread, molasses donuts, or cakes and cookies. She loved reading and had many favorite authors. After the death of her husband in 2018, she moved to Westbrook to live with her daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Tim. The last four months, she resided at Scarborough Terrace in Scarborough where she made many new friends and enjoyed numerous activities.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 19 at Dolby, Blais & Segee in Westbrook, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a service starting at 12:30 p.m. A graveside service at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Caribou will be arranged in the spring.

To express condolences or to participate in Gloria’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

