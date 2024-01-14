CAPE ELIZABETH – Janice Henderson Hamilton Hanly passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2024, with her family at her side. Born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Aug. 26, 1929, to Clarence F. (Cack) and Barbara Goldy Hamilton, the family relocated to her father’s hometown of South Portland when she was 6 weeks of age. Janice’s husband, Paul H. Hanly, Jr., predeceased her in 2020.

Janice was a graduate of South Portland High School and earned an associate’s degree from Westbrook Junior College, now University of New England, in Speech Arts. After graduation, she married her husband of 70 years, Paul, and began her most important roles as mother and wife. While she involved herself in activities such as the Junior League of Portland, speech and hearing activities at the Portland School of the Deaf, bowling leagues, bridge clubs, skiing at Pleasant Mountain and cheering on the Red Sox and Patriots, nothing was more important than her family. Janice was known for her warm smile, engaging laugh and concern for others.

Janice and Paul had a summer cottage on Biscay Pond in Damariscotta that had been on the Pond since the 1930s and where many happy weekends and August vacation weeks were spent. She also loved to travel with Paul. Their adventures included trips and cruises to the Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Europe among other places.

Janice was most proud of her family. Her husband, Paul, Vice President and Treasurer of the A.H. Benoit & Co, was the love of her life. Together, they were parents of Stephen, Jane and Matthew, whose accomplishments and adventures she loved to share with family and friends. She also loved her grandchildren Trevor (Kristine) Hanly and Caitlin McKay and was proud of her great-grandchildren Katherine Hanly, and Colleen and Patrick McKay.

The family would like to thank all the caretakers at Piper Shores in Scarborough for their loving care for both Paul and Janice over the years.

A family celebration of Janice’s life will be held at a later date and burial will be at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to:

Northeast Hearing

and Speech

75 West Commercial St.

Suite 205

Portland, ME 04101

