WESTBROOK – Linda Jean MacNair, affectionately known as “Lin”, passed away on Jan. 6, 2024, after courageously battling with health issues that she has lived with for most of her life. It never got her down or slowed her in anyway from enjoying life.

She was born on June 29, 1949, to Yvette and Wilbert Bossie in Houlton, Maine. Lin graduated from Houlton High School in 1967. In 1976, Lin married the love of her life, Jay MacNair, in a beautiful ceremony at a local community church in Raymond, Maine. Together, they raised her son, Robert McIntosh Jr., and were blessed with two grandchildren, Robert III and Kyle.

Lin absolutely fell in love with the families camp in Hayesville, Maine, an isolated and beautiful spot on the banks of the West branch of the Matawankeg River. She told her husband many times that she could just stay there, forever! It was a spot where she could relax and find peace.

Lin was a very talented and dedicated gardener, macramé wizard and talented quilter. She loved to make quilts and made many beautiful quilts that are hanging in her church, in many friends houses and in her house. Lin was very active in the community and volunteered in many places; from activities at her local church, several years serving dinners at the local homeless shelter and her love for volunteering was especially apparent at the Animal Refuge league of Greater Portland. She performed several tasks at the shelter, but was at her happiest when she was doing the hundreds of pounds of laundry required each day at the shelter.

She was predeceased by her parents, Yvette and Wilbert, and sister Anne Bossie. She is survived by her husband Jay; her son Robert Jr.; her grandchildren, Robert III and Kyle; her brothers Wilbert and Michael, and her sisters Elizabeth and Sharon, along with their families.

The services to honor and celebrate Lin’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 15 at at the Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home located on 35 Church Street in Westbrook. A visiting hour will be held from 12 – 1 p.m. with a funeral service following. A reception will follow at her home at 55 Mayberry Rd in Westbrook where friends and family can share memories. Lin will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers,

please send gifts to the:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098 or at http://www.arlgp.org/memorial

