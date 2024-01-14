SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary Michaelene Ridge Mifflin, 76, of South Portland, passed away on Jan. 4, 2024, after a determined fight with cancer. She was born in Portland on Feb. 19, 1947. to Peter and Dorothy Ridge.

Mary, known to her loved ones as Mike, was a woman who found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She was an avid reader and could often be found engrossed in a good book, preferably on the beach where she could dip her feet into the ocean. Mary also enjoyed her daily coffee, sipping on spicy bloody mary’s, crosswords and Cryptoquip’s, and exploring her Irish genealogy. Mary had a deep personal faith, and was a fierce protector of her family. She enjoyed being a member of a bowling league for a number of years, and loved taking a turn at the slots.

Mary spent her career as a teacher at Hall Elementary School in Portland, and enjoyed her early retirement taking cruises to Florida with her husband Tom on their boat, with cherished memories from West Palm Beach and Key West.

Mary is remembered by her devoted husband, Tom Mifflin; and her children, TJ Mifflin (wife Stephanie), and Amanda Mifflin. One of her greatest joys in life are her grandsons, Will and Ben. Mimi took the role of spoiling them seriously. She also leaves behind her beloved younger sister, Kathy Mosley; and an extended network of nieces and nephews and their children.

Services to celebrate Mary’s life will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To Mary’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the:

Maine Irish

Heritage Center

34 Gray St.

Portland, ME 04101

