Micheline Claire Neveux

BIDDFORD – Micheline Claire Neveux died peacefully at St. Andre’s Healthcare Facility, surrounded by family after a period of declining health.

Micheline was born on Nov. 12, 1936, the second youngest of nine children, to parents Eugene and Aline (Gendron) Neveux. She attended parochial schools in Biddeford, graduating valedictorian at St. Joseph’s High School in 1955.

