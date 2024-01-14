SOUTH PORTLAND – Patricia Anne (O’Donnell) Roberts, 82, was born August 21, 1941, to John C. O’Donnell and Lyllian L. Fowler in Portland. She went to heaven on Jan. 6, 2024.

Pat was predeceased by her mother and father; brothers John C. O’Donnell, Jr., and Richard F. O’Donnell; and two grandchildren Michael J. Norton and John “JT” Norton. Pat is survived by her husband John M. Roberts; children Suzan (Terrence), David (Sally), Sharon (Denny), and Carol (Erwin); and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place at the Portland Elks Club, Congress St., Portland on Feb. 10, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

To share your condolences or view the obituary in whole, please visit http://www.directcremationofmaine.com

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous