NEWTON, Mass. – Dr. Donald Gerry Kennedy, of Newton, Mass., formerly of Peaks Island and Portland, passed peacefully on Jan. 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 87.

Beloved husband of Jean Merrill Kennedy, of South Portland, for 64 years. Son of Malcolm and Dorothea, brother of Harris and the late Cynthia Carter. A graduate of Portland High School and Colby College.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at Grace Episcopal Church, Newton, Mass., his spiritual home for many years. For complete obituary, please visit http://www.eatonandmackay.com

