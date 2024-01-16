LEWISTON – Priscilla Elizabeth (Allen) Delehanty, 81, died Jan. 3, 2024 in Lewiston. She was born March 13, 1942 in Boston, Mass. to Eva (Olley) and Edward Allen.

She graduated high school at White Plains, N.Y. and then continued her education at Gorham State Teacher’s College, graduating in 1963. She married Michael Delehanty one year later, beginning their 59 years of life, love, and family.

Priscilla and Mike raised their children Jessica and Donald in Otisfield as well as being foster parents. They along with others founded the Portland Based Families for Adoptive Children.

During her 31 years as a music educator, Priscilla taught The Joy of Music at all grade levels. The last 24 years of her teaching career was at Lake Region High School. She developed innovative music courses and was music director of musical theater productions. She was active in local and state Music Educator Association boards.

In retirement Priscilla continued to share and teach music as the organist and choir director at East Otisfield Free Baptist Church. She and Mike enjoyed RV travel adventures as well.

Family was ever important to Priscilla. She is survived by her beloved husband Michael; daughter, Jessica; grandchildren Christina, Colby, Carly; great-grandchildren Zachary, Nathaniel; and sister-in-law, Kathleen.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Donald; and grandson, Shiloh.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m., held at East Otisfield Baptist Church. Online condolences can be shared with Priscilla’s family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be sent to:

East Otisfield

Baptist Church

231 Rayville Rd.

Otisfield, ME 04270

