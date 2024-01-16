SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t want to slow down, even after the race was over.

Having just beaten her biggest slalom rival in a women’s World Cup night race on Tuesday at Flachau, Austria, the American ski star was still in a hurry — to get in touch with her boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was recovering from surgery.

“Now, I just want to call Alex. He should be trying to go sleep soon now. Just checking on him,” Shiffrin said after sending her partner a text message from her phone.

Shiffrin celebrated an emotional win, edging out Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova in another gripping duel of their ongoing slalom rivalry.

It was Shiffrin’s 94th career win and came nine days after she didn’t finish the previous slalom in Slovenia while battling a cold, and two days after she visited Kilde in a hospital in Switzerland following the Norwegian skier’s crash in a downhill, in which he suffered a dislocated shoulder and a cut in his calf.

The American ski star trailed Vlhova by 0.07 seconds after the first run but posted the second-fastest time in the final run to win the race by 0.27.

Olympic giant slalom champion Sara Hector was 1.11 behind in third for the Swede’s first-ever podium in slalom.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and a half-brother of Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., agreed with the New York Mets on a minor league contract.

A left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, the 17-year-old Guerrero was among the players the Mets reached deals with as the 2024 international signing period opened.

• Houston reliever Kendall Graveman will miss the 2024 season after having surgery on his right shoulder, Astros GM Dana Brown announced.

Graveman had surgery last week, Brown said.

• The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte for cash in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

Duarte went 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances spanning five stints last season. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment Saturday when the Reds finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with free agent pitcher Brent Suter.

• Outfielder Cooper Hummel was traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants for cash.

• Former Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle was hired by the club as a pitching strategist.

The Nationals said the 37-year-old Doolittle, who announced his retirement as a player in September, will “serve as a liaison between the analytics department and pitching staff, while assisting the manager and pitching coach with strategy, mental preparation and mechanics.”

• Right-hander reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa will receive a $25,000 signing bonus as part of his minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, who must pay a release fee of $6,250 to the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

• Jose Perdomo agreed to a $5 million bonus with the Atlanta Braves, the largest amount on the first day of the 2024 international signing period and the highest for a Venezuelan-born international amateur.

The 17-year-old shortstop was rated the No. 3 eligible prospect by MLB.com.

SOCCER

NWSL: The Chicago Red Stars signed U.S. team forward Mallory Swanson to a historic four-year contract with an option for a fifth year, a record for the National Women’s Soccer League.

Financial terms of the deal announced were not made public, although the team called it the “most lucrative agreement” in league history. CBS Sports reported it was worth some $400,000 per year for nearly $2 million over the length of the contract.

Swanson, who was a free agent this season, has been with the Red Stars since 2021. She has scored 18 goals with 10 assists in 51 games with the team.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Jason Dickinson, handing out another extension to a veteran forward.

The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $4.25 million.

The Blackhawks also finalized a new two-year contract with Nick Foligno last week.

JURISPRUDENCE

LAWSUIT: A woman has alleged that New York Knicks owner James Dolan sexually assaulted her a decade ago and then set her up to be molested by now-imprisoned film producer Harvey Weinstein, according to a federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

In 2013, plaintiff Kellye Croft was a 27-year-old licensed massage therapist working on a tour for The Eagles. Dolan’s band, JD & The Straight Shot, opened for the rock band. Dolan, then 58, allegedly used his power and influence on the tour to repeatedly manipulate and pressure Croft “to submit to sex with him,” the lawsuit states.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly or consent to being identified, as Croft has done.

When the tour traveled to Los Angeles, Dolan flew Croft there even though almost no tour members signed up for massage appointments, the lawsuit states.

Dolan then continued to “sexually exploit” her and orchestrated a seemingly random meeting between Croft and Weinstein, a friend of his, in a hotel elevator in early 2014, the suit alleges.

Weinstein offered her opportunities to work on film sets, according to the lawsuit, and changed into a loosely tied bathrobe in his suite and asked Croft to give him a massage.

She felt uncomfortable and left the suite, but Weinstein, still in the bathrobe, followed her, the suit charges. He forced his way into her hotel room and sexually assaulted her, the lawsuit states. When she told Dolan of the alleged attack, he neither seemed surprised nor offered to help her report the assault to police, she alleges.

Croft alleges that Dolan knew about Weinstein’s misconduct toward women and told her “we all know” that Weinstein “has problems.”

Dolan was a member of the board of directors for Weinstein’s film production company for about a year between 2015 and 2016.

Croft, now 38, is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

