DRESDEN — The lone gas pump station at Dresden Take Out was destroyed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV crashed into it during the snowstorm.

It could take up to five weeks to restore the flow of gasoline, according to Kathy Dubord, who owns the business at 537 Gardiner Road.

The damaged station, which had pumps on both sides, dates to 1967 and has helped define the character of Dresden Take Out, Dubord said.

“Everyone is like, ‘Just get a new pump,’ but those were nostalgic,” she said. “I’m not sure what the insurance company will do, but the nostalgic pumps were what made the (gasoline) pump what it is.”

The convenience store serves as a gas station for residents in the Dresden area and a place where customers can get deli sandwiches and coffee, among other items.

The crash occurred at 2:08 p.m., as the storm began to pick up in the Augusta area and roads were slick, according to Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Quirion, 62, was driving the red Subaru that hit the gas pumps, officials said.

The area received 4 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday. The National Weather Service recorded 5 inches of powder at the closest measuring site, in Alna, which is about 6 miles east of Dresden.

The weather service reported 4.5 inches of snow in Gardiner, about 10 miles north of Dresden.

