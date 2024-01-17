DEXTER – Clifton V. Hathaway, 86, beloved husband of Maxine (Hurd) passed away Dec. 28, 2023 at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Troy a son of Ray and Frances (Walker) Hathaway.

Clifton and Maxine met at Freedom Academy and married in 1958. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, loved snowmobiling, and riding around the farm on his side by side with Maxine. He was a member of the Sno-Devils Snowmobile Club, a fan of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics, a member of the Maine Farm Bureau and the New Hope Baptist Church.

Cliff enjoyed trips with Maxine taking photos and loved his John Deere tractors. He looked forward each fair season going to the tractor pulls with Tony. Also, their trips to Hammond Tractor to “check things out”.

Besides his wife of 65 years, he is survived by three sons, Bruce (Laurie), Greg (Joanne), and Anthony, all of Dexter; two grandsons, Ryan and Tyler (Lindsay); great grandson Carter; and one sister, Edna Flagg. He is missed by his cats Charlie and Raggie.

Spring committal services will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at CrosbyNeal.com