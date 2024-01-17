CAPE ELIZABETH – J. Douglas Deihl, Jr., 81, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, passed away surrounded by his family on Jan. 13, 2024, after suffering a stroke.

Doug was born to Vigolia and John Deihl on April 27, 1942, in Reedville, Va. on the Chesapeake Bay. He was a well-rounded student playing baseball, basketball, football and track and field in high school. Self reportedly, Doug scored the first-ever touchdown for Northumberland High School. He had a love for music, playing the saxophone and singing in several choirs throughout his life.

Doug attended Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana and was a member of the Men’s Boosters Club and College Choir. In the summers, he worked pulling fishing nets for Haynie Snow Company back home in the Chesapeake Bay.

After college, Doug worked as an accountant for Howe Fire Apparatus in Anderson, Indiana. He then joined the Zapata Haynie Protein and Marine Division with various finance leadership positions related to the company’s Gulf of Mexico fleet operations out of Houston, Texas. In 1982, Doug moved his family to Maine and led the integration of Port Clyde Foods into the Zapata Haynie company. Doug’s career continued to flourish in the Greater Portland area where he was the CFO for several companies.

Doug is survived by his loving wife Sally and his beloved dog Brady, his brother Bob Deihl; his four children and two stepchildren, Noelle Harteveld, husband Drew and children Ben and Charlotte; Doug Deihl (JDD III), wife Stephanie, and children Adelaide, Jack (JDD IV), and Louisa; Lindsay Walsh and children Vigolia and Elsie; Tim Deihl and wife Amy Butterworth and their children Raymon, Cindy Sue (predeceased) and Reginald; and his two stepchildren Matthew and Tracey Orick.

Doug held many titles in his life, from baby whisperer, to best shoulder massager (Doug’s pronunciation: “massadger”) to coach. He was an avid reader, loved to travel, and committed Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics fan. He was a dedicated youth baseball coach for 25 years in Cumberland and Brunswick. Doug coached over 300 kids in the Greater Portland area and helped many fall in love with sports and build important life skills. He loved Old Bay, crabmeat, lobster and banana cream and pecan pie. Doug had a great sense of humor, was immensely resilient, patient, kind and was known for finding joy in the simple things in life. Most of all, Doug loved his family and cherished every minute with his kids and grandkids.

Doug’s family will host a funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Hobb’s Funeral Home in South Portland, Maine. The family will be sharing stories and memories at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making a donation to:

Little League Baseball, Incorporated: https://www.littleleague.org/who-we-are/making-a-donation/

