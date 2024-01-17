LIMINGTON – Lucille Marjorie Temple Gammon, 100, passed away at her home in Limington, on Jan. 13, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Jan. 20 from 2 – 4 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. Burial will be in the spring at South Buxton Cemetery.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions

can be made to the:

South Limington

Baptist Church

PO Box 128

Limington, ME 04049

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous