PORTLAND – Matthew Francis McGeough, 33, succumbed to cancer Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Maine Medical Center. Matt was born in Portland on June 17, 1990, son of Michael McGeough and Melissa Green.

Matthew was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, at that time considered to be a fatal congenital heart defect. His parents were given the choice to take Matthew home to die or to be transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital to undergo immediate cardiovascular surgery. Choosing the latter option, Matt underwent his first heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital under the very capable hands of Dr. Richard Jonas, at 4 days old. He underwent his second surgery at 1 year 4 days old. Matthew survived and thrived due to the excellent care from the cardiothoracic team at Boston Children’s Hospital and the dedicated care of his parents, Michael and Melissa. He was one of the oldest survivors of hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Having a major heart defect never cramped Matt’s style. He attended Portland Public Schools graduating from Portland High School in 2009. After high school, he worked for Flight

Services at the Portland International Jetport loading baggage in and out of Southwest Airlines planes. He later was hired by Concord Coach Lines and truly found his niche there. Never one to sit idle, he finished his day at Concord Coach Lines then went to Nouria in Falmouth for a part- time job making sandwiches for the Amato’s inside the Nouria.

Matt enjoyed roller skating at Happy Wheels, trips to Fun Town, attending sporting events at the Sea Dogs, Maine Celtics, and Maine Mariners. Accompanying Matt at these events was his pride and joy, his 6 year old daughter Emma.

Unfortunately, Matthew received a diagnosis of cancer in November. Having spent his young life in and out of hospitals, he opted to forgo treatment of his cancer. He passed away peacefully Sunday.

Matthew will be dearly missed by his daughter Emma McGeough; mother Melissa Green, his father Michael McGeough, stepmother Heather McGeough; sister Sarah McGeough, brother Ben Hart (wife Acadia); as well as his grandparents Henry Green, Heather and John Bounds; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

The family would like to thank Concord Coach Lines and Amato’s at Nouria for all of their support for Matthew over the past few months, as well as the nursing staff of 7 Coloumbe tower at Maine Medical Center, Maine Health Care at Home, the staff at New England Cancer Specialists, Dr. Devon Evans, Dr. Gary Hochheiser, and Dr. Jon Donnelly.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Matthew’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

