SOUTH PORTLAND – Shirley Diane Spiers, 77, of South Portland and Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, 2024, at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

Shirley was born in Portland on Nov. 27, 1946, to Carlton and Eleanor (MacVane) Cushing. She grew up on Cliff Island attending school in a one room School House. She graduated from Portland High School in 1965. Later that same year she married Ralph J. Spiers and had a daughter.

In her early years, she was a waitress at Anthony’s Restaurant in Portland. She graduated from the Department of Educational and Cultural Services with a certification as a nursing assistant in 1980. She was a volunteer for the Rape Crisis Center helping women of sexual assault. She worked for a few years as a CNA at a nursing home in Cape Elizabeth before obtaining a position as an EKG Technician at Maine Medical Center. She retired from Maine Medical Center after 35 years.

Shirley’s passion was art. She created beautiful works of art using colored pencils and watercolor. Some, being displayed in the homes of family. She would participate in the Christmas window art competition at Maine Medical Center where she would design and paint a window placing first every year. She was very talented. She loved being on the ocean and spending time where she grew up. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, home decorating, sitting on her deck in the warmth of the sun and spending time with family and friends.

She was so proud of her grandson Casey throughout his boxing career. She recently was able to see him win the New England Welterweight title during a championship fight at the Portland Expo on November 11, 2023.

She is very proud of her granddaughter Carly, following in her footsteps entering the medical field.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Spiers, her mother Eleanor Cushing and her father, Carlton Cushing. She is survived by her sister Madelyn Cushing, sister Sally Howard and her husband Robert; daughter, Joanne Spiers and her partner Lee Feldman; grandchildren Casey Streeter and his wife Abby, Carly Kennedy; great-grandchildren Kaysen Streeter, Kaysley Streeter, Emily Kennedy and Anthony Kennedy.

The loves of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she was known as “Ninna”. They were her pride and joy.

She has left her family with so many wonderful memories they will cherish forever. She is going to be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their care and support.

Visiting hours are from 1:00 – 2:00 with service at 2:00 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, Maine on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to the:

Lupus Foundation of America and the American Heart Association

