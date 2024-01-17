LIMINGTON – Willard T. Boothby, 93, passed away on Jan. 12, 2024, at the Gorham House. He was born in Limington on Jan. 10, 1931, to the late Ray and Elsie (Thorne) Boothby.

He attended Limington Academy and later graduated from the Andover School of Business. Willard proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force and married Edith Stanley in 1950. Over his working years, Willard was employed at Southworth Machine and S.D. Warren.

Willard was a proud member of Adoniram Masonic Lodge #27 and Buxton Masonic Lodge #115 AF&AM. He was also active in Kora Shrine Temple and was a dedicated member of the Oriental Band.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Edith Boothby; and children, Philip, Kris, and Daryl.

He is survived by his children, Karen Libby (Bill Burnham), Tammy Ramsdell (Timothy), and Clete Boothby (Missie); eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and his companion, Patty Buck.

Willard’s family would like to thank the staff of the Gorham House for their magnificent care and compassion and Compassus Hospice who were there for him constantly in his final days.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Jan. 19 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. The visiting hours will conclude with Masonic Honors.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

Shriner’s Hospital

c/o Kora Temple

11 Sabattus St.

Lewiston, ME 04240