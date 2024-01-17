BASEBALL

Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden thought back to what might have been, how their starry accomplishments would have been so much greater had they not succumbed to the drugs and alcohol that shattered their careers.

On the day the New York Mets announced they will retire Gooden’s No. 16 on April 14 and Strawberry’s No. 18 on June 1, the pair held a Zoom news conference and candidly discussed their failures to resist the fame and fortune that followed the swashbuckling Mets’ 1986 World Series title, leading to prison and a string of suspensions that perhaps cost them entry to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

“We were mentally crazy at the time, so we needed a lot help,” Strawberry said Wednesday. “We could have used every doctor and every psychiatrist — they probably would have ran away from us every time because we were so young and so focused on what it was like to be on the field and doing what we was doing on the field and we was not taking care of ourselves.”

Strawberry, 61, was an eight-time All-Star, including seven during his time with the Mets from 1983-90. He hit .259 with 335 homers, 1,000 RBI and 221 stolen bases in 17 seasons.

Gooden, 59, was a four-time All-Star while playing for the Mets from 1984-94, winning the 1984 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1985 NL Cy Young Award. He went 194-112 with a 3.51 ERA and 2,293 strikeouts in 16 seasons.

Advertisement

Gooden was 157-85 with a 3.10 ERA with 1,875 strikeouts for the Mets, and Strawberry hit hit .263 with 252 homers, 733 RBIs and 191 steals for New York.

New York previously retired No. 14 (Gil Hodges, 1973), No. 17 (Keith Hernandez, 2022), No. 24 (Willie Mays, 2022), No. 31 (Mike Piazza, 2016), No. 36 (Jerry Koosman, 2021), No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1965), No. 41 (Tom Seaver, 1988). In addition, Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was retired throughout Major League Baseball in 1997.

• The Mariners added to their bullpen by agreeing to a $1.25 million, one-year contract with right-hander Austin Voth.

Voth, 31, made 25 relief appearances last season for Baltimore after spending the majority of the 2022 season as a starter. Voth was 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA for the Orioles in 2023. In 2022, Voth started the season as a reliever for the Nationals before being traded to Baltimore. Following the trade, Voth pitched in 22 games with 17 starts and was 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA.

• Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees finalized a $37 million, two-year contract.

Stroman gets a $1 million signing bonus and yearly salaries of $18 million. He has an $18 million conditional player option for 2026 that could be exercised if he pitches 140 or more innings in 2025, a provision that could make the deal worth $55 million over three seasons.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

NHL: The NHL postponed Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres because of travel restrictions in western New York for extreme winter weather.

The league announced the game would be played Thursday night. There’s a travel ban in place for the city of Buffalo and local executives were hoping the league would move back the game in the name of public safety.

The Blackhawks had made it to town, which is usually enough for the NHL to decide to go on with a game. But a lake effect storm was projected to dump 2 feet of snow on the region.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Madrid will be added to the Formula One calendar, multiple sources told The Associated Press.

The official announcement will be made next week in the Spanish capital, according to the sources familiar with the deal, which will bring the series back to the Madrid region more than 40 years after it last hosted an F1 race.

Details on when the Madrid race will be added to the calendar were still being worked out, though reports mentioned a multiyear deal starting in 2026.

Barcelona is under contract to host Formula One races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2026.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »