“I love to cook. And my husband will tell you I’m a good cook,” says Shirley Reese, who coordinates dinners for Tedford Housing’s adult shelter guests on the fourth Monday of each month. Shirley is one of 30 volunteer coordinators in Tedford’s Meal-a-Month (MAM) program, each of whom oversees the preparation of one monthly dinner by their neighborhood, business or other organization.

Half of the Meal-a-Month (MAM) groups are churches, reflecting a widespread moral motivation that Shirley explained: “It’s my Christian faith. I believe it’s incumbent on us to care for those that are marginalized.”

Despite the daunting task of cooking for 16 adults, Meal-a-Month volunteers are thoughtful about guests’ dietary needs, as well as the role food might play in guests’ journey toward stable housing. Myrna Koonce, who coordinates the efforts of six cooks from her church, explains: “I’m really interested in what we can do in terms of nourishing people’s souls as well as their bodies.” Myrna has noticed the reaction of guests to comfort foods like shepherd’s pie. “That’s one that’s a lot of work, actually. But for many people that’s a real hearkening back to childhood, or some sort of warm and good feeling. So, I like to make that.”

Myrna has coordinated her church’s meal for 8 years, a decision she says was also motivated by a desire to assist Tedford as an organization.

”I definitely felt that this program helps us as a community support the shelter,” she said.

Tedford Housing is a nonprofit that has served the southern mid coast region since 1987. Today, MAM coordinators’ leadership has created pathways for hundreds of community members to be a part of Tedford every month. Over the 23 years Shirley has been with MAM, she has let others play to their strengths like baking cookies, cranking up the bread machine, or even contributing a gallon of milk, as she has moved into the coordination role. “I’m a systems person, that’s my gift. People contribute as their ability or skills or passions predict.”

Most of all, MAM coordinators express gratitude that that the program builds bridges across difference.

“I love driving up and opening up the hatch of my little Subaru Impreza,” said Shirley. “If the weather’s not terrible there are always folks in courtyard there, offering to help.”

Myrna agreed: “Connecting w/ people is for me definitely the most rewarding part of it. It’s always a pleasure talking with the staff at the shelter. And in the dropping off, many of the guests are very welcoming. They want to help, and they often want to connect.”

Some prospective volunteers are uncomfortable with the idea of invading the shelter guests’ space, but MAM offers a healthy opportunity for the proximity that helps us identify with more of our neighbors, even those dealing with unthinkable circumstances. Myrna, who started working with MAM as a mom in her late 20’s, said, “I would really like to get more people with young families involved.”

Some MAM coordinators occasionally work with younger volunteers like a school classroom or girl scout troop looking for a one-time service project. But many are ready to pass the torch to the next generation of reliable community members. The commitment is a good match for busy schedules because you can count on the timing every single month, and it’s easy to plan ahead if you’ll be out of town.

Whether your happy place is a cutting board, a spreadsheet, or a bread machine, Tedford’s Meal a Month program could be a great opportunity to give back to your community. If you are interested in inquiring about possible meal vacancies and learning more about MAM, please email Kathleen McNerney at kathleen@tedfordhousing.org for more information.

Andrew Lardie is executive director of Tedford Housing. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

