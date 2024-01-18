GOLF

Ayaka Furue of Japan did not see any signs of a fast start coming until she opened her 2024 LPGA season on Thursday with a red-hot performance.

Furue made seven birdies in a round 7-under 65, giving her a two-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida.

Furue, 23, who captured the Ladies Scottish Open in 2022 for her first LPGA title, is making her second start at the LPGA’s season opener for winners each of the last two years. She broke from a pack late in her round with birdies on the closing two holes at Lake Nona, the Tom Fazio design that hosted the first Solheim Cup in 1990.

She finished two shots clear of Sweden’s Maja Stark, who tied for second at this tournament last year; and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, a past champion of the TOC.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman were cruising in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Then they came to their final stretch of holes.

The No. 2-ranked McIlroy bogeyed three of his last four holes, and Harman, the British Open champion who also started at the 10th hole, finished bogey-par-double bogey to also finish with a 1-under 71 at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The headline pair in the field were four strokes off the clubhouse lead held by Li Haotong, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard and Cameron Young when play was suspended because of darkness.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Right-hander Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants finalized a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal that includes performance bonuses for innings that could increase the total to $52 million.

Hicks was 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves in 15 chances over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year with St. Louis and Toronto.

• The Chicago White Sox are in “serious” discussions with the owner of a plot of land in the city’s South Loop about building a new ballpark a few miles north of their longtime home at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

WORLD CUP: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is having a second operation five days after his shocking crash during a downhill race in Switzerland.

The former World Cup overall champion, and longtime partner of American star Mikaela Shiffrin, posted on social media that the latest surgery would be for two torn ligaments in his right shoulder

The first surgery Saturday was urgent to repair a severe cut and nerve damage in his right calf.

SOCCER

AWARDS: Christian Pulisic was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year for the fourth time, matching Landon Donovan for the most times receiving an award that began in 1998.

Pulisic received 53% of the vote, followed by Yunus Musah (21.5%) and Ricardo Pepi (12.9%).

NWSL: Sixteen-year-old Casey Phair, the youngest player at last summer’s Women’s World Cup as a forward for South Korea, has signed with Angel City.

Phair was signed through 2026 via the league’s under-18 entry mechanism, the Los Angeles-based team announced. The daughter of an American father and South Korean mother, she was born in South Korea but grew up in the United States.

TRACK & FIELD

OBIT: Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vault record holder and 2015 world champion, died from medical complications. He was 29.

Barber died Wednesday at home in Kingwood, Texas, his agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed to The Associated Press. A cause of death was not yet known. Barber had been experiencing health issues.

Barber was a standout pole vaulter at the University of Akron, where he captured back-to-back NCAA indoor championships in 2014 and 2015. He won the NCAA outdoor crown as well in 2015, before taking gold later that summer at the Pan-Am Games. Barber carried a wave of momentum into worlds that season in Beijing. He took gold over Germany’s Raphael Marcel Holzdeppe.

