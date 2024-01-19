There’s no shortage of accomplished head coaches available to NFL teams in this hiring cycle.

Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls in New England. Pete Carroll won one in Seattle. Jim Harbaugh just led Michigan to a national championship. Mike Vrabel was the AP Coach of the Year just two seasons ago.

But owners have more to consider than impressive resumes. Often it comes down to power.

The amount of power that owners are willing to give coaches can determine the direction a franchise takes in its search.

Belichick gained full control of personnel decisions with the Patriots after winning his third Super Bowl, but after Tom Brady left, he couldn’t win because fewer of his moves worked out.

Carroll, as vice president of football operations in Seattle, had the final say on personnel decisions over General Manager John Schneider. Now it’s Schneider’s team after Carroll won only one playoff game over his last seven seasons.

Harbaugh ceded personnel control to GM Trent Baalke when they were in San Francisco. Harbaugh led the 49ers to three straight NFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance in his first three seasons, and was 44-19-1 in four years before losing a power struggle to Baalke in 2014.

Harbaugh isn’t requiring control over personnel decisions despite a poor experience in San Francisco that he once labeled as being “micromanaged” by Baalke and CEO Jed York.

Harbaugh, 60, seems to be headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, who also are looking for a GM. They have interviewed candidates with connections to Harbaugh, who also has met with the Falcons.

Hiring a general manager positioned to have a strong working relationship with Harbaugh is imperative for the Chargers. They have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and could become a championship contender quickly with Harbaugh.

Belichick talked about being willing to relinquish some personnel duties to stay in New England, but owner Robert Kraft didn’t agree that would work.

“All of us need checks and balances in our life,” Kraft said last week. “We need what I say — I call it, we need doctor ‘no’s’ around us, people to protect us from ourselves. And as things evolve and you get more power, sometimes people are afraid to speak up. I’m speaking about all companies. I think it’s good to have checks and balances, but once you have it, it’s kind of hard to pull it away and expect to have the accountability you want.”

Belichick has interviewed with Atlanta and is getting a second meeting with owner Arthur Blank and team brass.

The Falcons, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2017, have had six straight losing seasons. General Manager Terry Fontenot hasn’t added a franchise quarterback or bona fide edge rusher in three drafts, but tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson are talented players who would benefit from playing with a top QB.

Giving the 71-year-old Belichick the keys to the organization makes sense for the 81-year-old Blank. The Falcons have the No. 8 pick in the draft, plenty of salary-cap space and play in a weak division. That has to be attractive for Belichick, who is 15 wins from passing Don Shula for No. 1 on the career list.

The Seahawks, Chargers, Commanders, Titans, Raiders and Panthers also have openings, but Belichick doesn’t seem a fit for any of them because of control or preference.

The Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market for a coach if they fire Nick Sirianni, who met Friday with owner Jeffrey Lurie. It seems unlikely they’ll part with a coach who is 34-17 and has reached the playoffs each of the past three years.

Lurie prefers young, relatively unknown assistants — he has hired Ray Rhodes, Andy Reid, Doug Pederson and Sirianni — except for the Chip Kelly experiment that didn’t last three full seasons. Lurie and GM Howie Roseman aren’t giving a coach personnel control so that would limit their options.

After Dallas was destroyed by Green Bay in the playoffs, it was widely assumed Belichick would get a call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but the team is sticking with Mike McCarthy. Of course, it’s possible Belichick turned Jones down because he wasn’t interested in working for an owner who also is the GM.

Carroll’s best option for 2024 might be fulfilling his adviser role with the Seahawks and waiting for next year if he even wants to return to the sideline.

“I’ve got plenty of energy for it, and thought and willingness, but I can’t imagine that there’s a place, the right one,” the 72-year-old Carroll said on his radio show. “I don’t know. I’m open to everything but I’m not holding my breath on that. There’s a lot of world out there, and I’m excited about challenging and going after it.”

Vrabel lost his job in Tennessee because of a power struggle with first-year GM Ran Carthon. Owner Amy Adams Strunk doesn’t believe in giving a coach full control, saying “teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions.”

Building a championship team starts with figuring out who gets the power.

