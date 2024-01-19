Ohio State has hired former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the program confirmed in a statement Friday.

“He is an excellent and experienced offensive coach who has run NFL and Power 5 programs, and developed some truly elite players throughout his career,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “He’ll be an excellent teacher and recruiter for us, and he absolutely strengthens our staff.”

Day has been Ohio State’s primary play-caller since being promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2019 to replace Urban Meyer.

O’Brien, 54, spent seven seasons as coach of the Texans, going 52-48 from 2014-20 and working with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Before that he coached at Penn State for two seasons, taking over for Joe Paterno and going 15-9 with a program that was dealing with severe NCAA sanctions after the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

O’Brien returned to college after being fired by the Texans, joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama as offensive coordinator for two years. He coached Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in 2021.

O’Brien returned to the NFL and the New England Patriots this season as offensive coordinator. His first stint working for Patriots Coach Bill Belichick was from 2007-11.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas agreed to hire Antonio Pierce to be its next head coach and the two sides are finalizing the deal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Pierce, 45, took over as Las Vegas’ interim coach on Halloween night after Josh McDaniels was fired. The Raiders went 5-4 under his watch.

LIONS: Detroit edge rusher James Houston is progressing in his bid to return from a broken fibula, however a decision has yet to be made on whether he will play when Detroit hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional playoff game Sunday.

BILLS: Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis and cornerback Christian Benford, both starters, will miss the team’s AFC divisional playoff game against Kansas City on Sunday because of knee injuries.

