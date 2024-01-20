Our beautiful planet Earth is nearly 5 billion years old. It can be easy to take it for granted. Think about what a miracle it is – just the right distance from the sun, protected from harmful solar radiation by its magnetic fields, kept warm by an insulating atmosphere. A beautiful watercolor wash of blues, whites, and touches of greens, circling in orbit around the sun in 365 days.

The sun’s gravity protects Earth, holding down the atmosphere and air we need to breathe. Let’s not forget the moon, its orbit moderating the wobbling movement of the earth, creating tides and causing a rhythm that has guided us for thousands of years. If all of these things were not perfectly in balance, we would not exist.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Raymond Brunyanszki is the co-owner of Relais & Chateaux Camden Harbour Inn and the restaurant Natalie’s in Camden. Originally from the Netherlands, Brunyanszki has called Maine and the U.S. home for nearly 20 years.

The human journey is a mere blip in Earth’s timeline. In the past 50,000 years, humans have evolved into the most successful species, continually pushing the boundaries of knowledge and progress. Yet, in our pursuit of individual needs and desires, we risk losing sight of the collective responsibilities that come with our advanced capabilities.

We’ve become deaf to the voices of experts and scientists, allowing disinformation to flourish for the sake of profit. The very curiosity that propelled us forward now lies dormant as we accept narratives that align with our personal biases, undermining the pursuit of truth.

The era when America’s collective pride and curiosity led the world to the moon seems like a distant memory. When the idea of reaching the moon was first introduced, it sounded impossible and yet, the entire U.S. was transfixed and unified in reaching this seemingly impossible goal. President Kennedy encouraged our collective curiosity. Today, perhaps it feels equally impossible to imagine a zero-carbon society.

Why, in an age where we have the technological ability to connect people across cultures and nations, do we lack the collective curiosity to solve global issues peacefully? Why can’t we be as curious and inspirational about a future where we are no longer dependent on fossil fuels? Instead, leaders engage in conflicts, squandering time and energy that could be better spent on securing a peaceful and sustainable future.

Our dwindling attention spans, reduced from an average of 42 seconds in 1960 to 8 seconds today, surely contributes to our collective lack of curiosity. It’s hard to keep our attention today, we are no longer willing to take a few more seconds to listen, or even conduct research. Advanced AI technology further complicates matters, creating realistic videos and images that deceive even the most discerning. The consequences of manipulated videos and false information in politics and media demand a more vigilant and curious public. More than ever, I find myself fact-checking on Google, but given our short attention spans, our lack of curiosity and how quickly information is shared, I have to ask: How can we have a conversation if we aren’t even starting with the same facts?

Differing opinions on complex issues are natural and welcome, but a society unable to trust the presented facts is at risk. Trust in science, leaders and fellow citizens is paramount in addressing the monumental challenges we face. We must elect objective leaders committed to the well-being of future generations and allow room for growth and improvement, rather than resorting to cancel culture at the first sign of error.

To restore trust and inspire change, we must collectively address the common threats we all face. Curiosity should drive our decision-making, leading us to embrace solutions that benefit generations to come. By prioritizing curiosity over individual comforts, we can pave the way for a sustainable and harmonious future.

Imagine someday cruising through space on a Disney ride, looking down at our beautiful blue and green planet, knowing we made the right call to protect our home. So, forget the diet this year – let curiosity be your resolution. Together, let’s make choices that protect this breathtakingly beautiful planet, our only home.

