LADY LAKE, Fla. – William “Bill” Richard Anderson, 65 of Lady Lake, Fla. passed away Jan. 5, 2024.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughters Billie Jo Smith, Margrie Canton, Sarah Tucci, son, Joseph Latuscha; six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; sister, Emmy, and brothers Roger, Johnathan, and Phillip.

Bill was predeceased by his mother, Margaretann, his father, Richard; and his sister, Andrea.

Bill grew up in the towns of Yarmouth and Gray, and spent most of his life living and working in Maine; he retired from a long career as a commercial truck driver.

Bill loved hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with friends and family as much as possible. Bill’s favorite adventure was a trip and cruise to Alaska, a place where he always wanted to return. Bill will be remembered as an outgoing spirit and generous friend, but more so as a great storyteller who loved to be in the spotlight.

Our family is grateful to know that Bill is finally at peace. A celebration of life will be scheduled and held for friends and family.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous