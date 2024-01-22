GOLF

Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines to contemplate his options as the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour.

Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, won The American Express on Sunday by making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory.

The victory gives him a PGA Tour card through 2026 whenever he decides to turn pro and join the tour. He would be eligible for seven $20 million signature events this year if he turns pro, along with three majors (and still a chance to play the British Open).

He posted a statement on X through the PGA Tour that he would return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and Alabama teammates after a “life changing 24 hours.”

HOCKEY

NHL: The Edmonton Oilers agreed to terms with Corey Perry on a contract for the remainder of the season, adding the veteran winger to the hottest team in the NHL nearly two months since the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract for unacceptable conduct.

Perry, 38, is getting a deal for a pro-rated league minimum $775,000 plus performance bonuses. He has already joined the team for practice, and General Manager Ken Holland said the organization is aiming for Perry to make his debut Saturday against Nashville.

BASKETBALL

NBA G LEAGUE: Cavaliers rookie forward Emoni Bates was suspended two games without pay by the NBA G League for going into the stands following his game with the Cleveland Charge over the weekend.

G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that Bates and Charge teammate Gabe Osabuohien were suspended for “entering the spectator stands” after the game Saturday in Alabama.

The league did not provide any other details about the incident, which happened after the Charge’s 126-105 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

SOCCER

OBIT: Gigi Riva, the all-time leading goal scorer for Italy men’s national team who was known as the “Rombo di Tuono” (Rumble of Thunder), has died. He was 79.

The Italian soccer federation (FIGC) confirmed Riva died as tributes started flooding in for the player, who earned his nickname because of the potency of his shot with 35 goals in 42 appearances for Italy.

NSWL: Christine Sinclair, the world’s top international goal scorer among both women and men, will play one more season for her club team, the Portland Thorns.

The team announced it had signed the free-agent forward to a one-year deal. Sinclair, 40, is one of just three active players in the National Women’s Soccer League who have played for the same team since the league launched in 2013.

She leads the Thorns with 62 goals – third most in league history – in 176 appearances over 11 seasons. She scored Portland’s first-ever goal in a match against FC Kansas City on April 13, 2013.

AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS: Emilio Nsue scored twice as Equatorial Guinea routed Ivory Coast 4-0 to leave the host nation on the verge of an Africa Cup of Nations exit, when Egypt advanced and Ghana was eliminated.

Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the other Group A match to take second place on goal difference, while Ivory Coast was left hoping that its three points will be enough to be among the four best third-place finishers who also go through to the last 16.

