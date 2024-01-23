A few days ago, this newspaper reported on yet another grant to the state to provide more electric vehicle charging stations to serve the increasing number of Mainers who are driving electrically. This is at least the second and perhaps the third of such grants. Yet, as reported in the article, Maine’s network of public charging stations in use continues to be somewhat thin and less than optimally sited. Let us hope these additional funds will enable the state agency in charge of this initiative to make decisive progress in providing a lot more charging capacity around the state.

One low-cost measure that would add greatly to the effectiveness of the charging station initiative would be the development and deployment of prominent and attractive signage at charger locations and on the highways directing motorists to off-highway facilities. An eye-catching standard symbol or logo would help a great deal. Many stations are located in out-of-the-way spots – at the back of parking lots or even behind buildings. While EV motorists are usually able to locate chargers with on-board apps, the signage would provide a signal of reassurance to fossil-fuel drivers that chargers are available if or when they decide to switch.

It would be great to drive around Maine this summer and see not only a number of new chargers in place and in use, but also lots of zippy signs telling us all that there are EV chargers here in Maine and where they are.

Peter Murray

Portland

