Emergency medicine is often described as a team sport and this analogy is accurate. We are a committed family of interdisciplinary providers dedicated to providing outstanding emergency medical care. The number of staff that are engaged in each patient’s care is inspiring: registration, security, environmental services, lab, radiology, medical records, care managers, physical therapists, nurses and doctors are just a few.

It is no surprise to the hundreds of patients who visit the Emergency Department at Maine Medical Center each day that we are busy. Nationwide, emergency departments are seeing more patients who are sicker than ever. The wait to be seen may be long, we may have to care for patients in a hallway or a waiting room chair, but rest assured: If people have a critical need, we are trained to identify it and will do everything in our power to address it with the utmost urgency. Patient care always comes first, even as patient volumes impact how much time we can spend at the bedside with patients and their concerned family and friends.

We regularly receive notes of thanks, appreciation and understanding that warm our hearts and make us stronger. We wish to reflect back the same appreciation and respect to our community that we receive. As we begin the New Year, we do so with humility and gratitude for everyone’s patience, kindness and understanding. Our care team will continue to work our hardest to give them the best care possible. Our doors are always open.

Mike Baumann, M.D.

Chair of Emergency Medicine, MMC Emergency Department

Portland

