I found Jan Munroe’s letter, (“Political cartoon was offensive,” Dec. 29), to be a perfect example of those with blinders on in the political world. She said she was offended by a political cartoon that depicted a Republican in a clown suit. She further said that showing “contempt for the opposing party” is the basis for breeding hatred and justification for violence.
Has she never listened to Mr. Trump speak or seen the results of what he does? He constantly shows, and speaks, contempt and hatred for the Democrats and or anyone who disagrees with him. He quotes Hitler, belittles and demeans current Democrats, and some Republicans, in elected office and displays absolute contempt for the rule of law, the Constitution and our political process. He calls our veterans “losers.”
Mr. Trump does not believe the rules apply to him and when people ignore his vile behavior, it only makes matters worse. If Democrats spoke like Trump, Republicans’ hair would be on fire demanding the Democrats to be removed from office.
Trump is breeding hate and violence every day – it is time for Americans to wake up and keep him out of office.
Gary Phillips
Wells
