BASKETBALL

Newport native Cooper Flagg, a senior at Montverde Academy in Florida, was named to the McDonald’s All-American team Tuesday.

Flagg, a Duke University commit and the top-ranked player in the Class of 2024, will play on the East roster along with Montverde teammates Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen. Flagg leads the 20-0 Eagles, the top-ranked high school basketball team in the country, in points (16.9), rebounds (7.5) blocks (2.8) and steals (1.5) per game, and is also second on the time in assists (4.1 per game).

The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played April 2 in Houston. Flagg, who played his freshman year at Nokomis Regional High School in 2021-22, became eligible for the game when he reclassified in August.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Left-hander James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract.

Advertisement

Paxton, 35, was 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA last year in his only season with Boston. He strained his right hamstring during his first spring-training start March 3 and didn’t make his season debut until May 12. Paxton didn’t pitch after Sept. 1 because of right knee inflammation.

• Joey Gallo, 30, a first baseman/outfielder, agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract with Washington.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt of Switzerland came from nearly a second behind to win the giant slalom at Schladming, Austria, and extend his winning streak in the discipline to eight races.

Odermatt was in 11th place after the first run and found himself with 0.98 seconds to make up on leader Manuel Feller of Austria, then posted the fastest time by far in the second run.

HOCKEY

Advertisement

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

Hart, 25, is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season Saturday, allowing five goals on 15 shots in a loss to Colorado before being pulled. He’s 12-9-3 in his sixth season, the final one of his three-year contract worth $11.9 million.

• The New Jersey Devils signed General Manager Tom Fitzgerald to a multiyear contract extension, also giving him the additional title of president of hockey operations.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS 500: Roger Penske received his record-extending 19th Indianapolis 500 trophy at a reception in Dearborn, Michigan, alongside winner Josef Newgarden.

They received replicas of the Borg-Warner trophy, which features the likeness of every Indy 500 winner. Replicas called a “baby Borg” are presented to the winning driver and team owner, and the presentation at The Henry Ford Museum is essentially Newgarden’s final duty in a long list of celebratory obligations for the Indy 500 winner.

Advertisement

SOCCER

ASIAN CUP: Palestine and Syria advanced to the knockout stage for the first time, securing their place in the Round of 16 as two of the best third-placed teams from the group stage.

Oday Dabbagh scored twice for Palestine in a 3-0 win over Hong Kong in Group C and Omar Khrbin struck the only goal in Syria’s 1-0 win against India in Group B.

AFRICAN CUP: Cameroon defeated Gambia 3-2 at Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to clinch its place in the knockout stage.

OLYMPICS

PARIS 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron told top athletes he hoped that France will reach the top five of the medal table but added, “I don’t want to put excessive pressure.”

Macron told coaches and athletes that “our Olympic top-five goal is more than ever achievable.” France will have a record delegation of about 800 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, he said.

— Staff and news service reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous