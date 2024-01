Project GRACE, a Scarborough nonprofit of “neighbors helping neighbors,” will host its 12th annual fuel rally Feb. 10.

The rally raises funds for fuel assistance and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Scarborough Public Library. The event will include a book sale, bake sale, sock drive, bottle drive, music and more.

The organization has a goal of raising $25,000.

For more information, go to fuelrally.org.

