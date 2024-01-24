The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to hire veteran coach Doc Rivers on Wednesday, one day after abruptly firing first-year coach Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 start, according to two people with knowledge of the agreement.

Rivers, 62, holds a 1,097-763 career record across 24 seasons coaching the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, and was recognized by the NBA in 2022 as one of the top 15 coaches in league history.

Before this season the former point guard, who played 13 NBA seasons, had coached every year since 1999-2000, earning 2000 Coach of the Year honors with the Magic, guiding the Celtics to the 2008 championship and becoming one of just 10 coaches with 1,000 career wins. The Chicago native played four seasons at Marquette, which is located in Milwaukee, during the early 1980s.

In recent years, Rivers oversaw several notable playoff collapses with the Clippers and 76ers, and was fired by Philadelphia in May following a third consecutive second-round exit.

He spent the first three months of this season providing commentary for ESPN.

Rivers will now guide a veteran Bucks team led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and all-star guard Damian Lillard that faces championship-or-bust expectations. Rivers has extensive experience coaching A-list stars, including Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Chris Paul and Joel Embiid, and will seek to guide a deep playoff run after Milwaukee’s disappointing first-round exit against the Miami Heat last season.

The Bucks turned to Rivers after the 49-year-old Griffin struggled to connect with his roster during his first season as a head coach. Though Milwaukee boasts the league’s second-best offense and the Eastern Conference’s second-best record, Griffin endured a tumultuous start to his tenure, which included the departure of lead assistant coach Terry Stotts during the preseason and concerns from his players about his defensive schemes during the opening week of the season.

The decision to fire Griffin followed a reported verbal argument with veteran forward Bobby Portis after an in-season tournament game in December and several recent comments by Antetokounmpo that were critical of Milwaukee’s performance.

CELTICS: Boston is expected to be back at full strength Thursday night against Miami after the team announced a clean injury report Wednesday with Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) and Oshae Brissett (back spasms) off the injury report.

Both players missed Monday’s win over the Mavericks in Dallas.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said the entire team was able to practice on an off day in Miami. Porzingis played one of his best games of the season Sunday night against Houston, posting 32 points and five blocks in Boston’s nine-point win. However, the team has been cautious with its star center on back-to-backs all year.

Boston is 18-4 when its normal starting five is intact, including a victory against the Heat back in October in the Celtics’ home opener.

DRAYMOND GREEN’S suspension problems are the reason he was left out of Team USA’s player pool for the Paris Olympics this summer, USA Basketball executive director Grant Hill told ESPN.

“His contributions have been significant and he is a real part of the legacy of this organization for his excellence,” Hill told reporters Wednesday. “But I think just in lieu of sort of what’s transpired this year, we made a decision to not have (Green) on this list with this particular point in time with the process.”

Green, 33, was suspended twice this season for on-court outbursts and behavior. He was suspended five games in November for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and was suspended indefinitely, returning after 12 games, in December for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.

It comes as a surprise given that Green’s teammates Steph Curry and Chris Paul were listed among the 41 players in the player pool that was revealed Tuesday, and Warriors Coach Steve Kerr will be the national team’s head coach. Green won gold medals in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and then in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

