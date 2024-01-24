The Cape Elizabeth School Building Advisory Committee will host a public forum at Town Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

Attendees will see seven preliminary building design options for Pond Cove Elementary and Cape Elizabeth Middle schools. The committee requests feedback from residents, which, in a statement on the town website, it said is “critical for the success of a November 2024 referendum.”

For those who can’t attend in person, the forum will be shown on CETV and available online for future viewing. For more information, go to capeelizabethsbac.com.

