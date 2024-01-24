LOS ANGELES — The Chargers made one of the most notable additions in their franchise’s 65-year history by hiring Jim Harbaugh as coach Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation but was not authorized to speak publicly.

Having won a collegiate national title at Michigan this month, Harbaugh now takes over a team fronted by quarterback Justin Herbert but dogged by the organization’s history of coming up short.

The Chargers have won only two playoff games over the last 15 years and have advanced to the postseason just once since losing in the divisional round in 2018.

The franchise’s lone Super Bowl appearance resulted in a 49-26 loss to San Francisco following the 1994 season.

Harbaugh, 60, makes his return to the NFL after spending the last nine years at Michigan, his alma mater and the place where he first rose to prominence as a quarterback.

From 2011 to 2014, Harbaugh led San Francisco to a 44-19-1 record and three consecutive NFC championship games. His 49ers made one Super Bowl — after the 2012 season — losing to a Baltimore team coached by Harbaugh’s brother, John.

Harbaugh has a track record of turning programs around and establishing winners, having done so during college stops at the University of San Diego and Stanford before jumping to the NFL.

At Michigan, he inherited a 5-7 team and then won 10 games in his first two seasons. Harbaugh’s Wolverines went 89-25 and made the playoffs each of the last three years.

But he also is known for clashing with his superiors, something that led to his parting with San Francisco and reportedly resulted in strained relations with some people at Michigan.

Possessing a quirky personality and, at times, an over-the-top perspective, Harbaugh’s background is that of a coach beloved by his players but belittled by his critics.

TITANS: Tennessee hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as its head coach, tasked with trying to turn them back into winners and groom Will Levis into their franchise quarterback.

The Titans announced hiring the first of 10 candidates they interviewed Wednesday. They moved quickly Monday when the NFL window opened for second in-person interviews of current coaches after the divisional playoff round, making him the first coach hired from outside a team’s organization this month.

“Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise.”

He will be introduced at a news conference Thursday.

The Titans interviewed Callahan, 39, on Monday and quickly worked to finalize a contract before he could leave town for interviews with other teams. He replaces Mike Vrabel, fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons with losses in 18 of his final 24 games.

Callahan will be the franchise’s sixth different coach since leaving Texas for Tennessee in 1997. He also is the third coach hired since the NFL regular season ended Jan. 7.

New England promoted Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick and the Raiders elevated their interim coach, Antonio Pierce. Carolina, the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta, Seattle and Washington are still looking for coaches.

MIKE VRABEL, the former Tennessee Titans head coach, is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for their head coaching position, according to a person familiar with situation.

That meeting will come after Vrabel interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, the person told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team made its interview schedule public.

Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans but was fired after back-to-back losing seasons, including a 6-11 record in 2023 amid a rash of injuries. The Titans made the playoffs three times under Vrabel, going 2-3 in the postseason. Both playoff wins came in 2019. The Titans were competitive under Vrabel, and this past season was the first time they entered the final week of the regular season having been eliminated from playoff contention.

LIONS: Detroit tight end Zach Ertz practiced with his new team Wednesday, potentially making the three-time Pro Bowl player available for the NFC championship game Sunday in San Francisco.

The 33-year-old Ertz agreed to a deal with Detroit earlier this week to add much-needed depth. Lions Coach Dan Campbell said he isn’t sure how quickly Ertz can get up to speed to possibly be in the lineup against the 49ers.

“I know he’s in shape,” Campbell said. “I talked to him the other day. He understands we’re just going to gauge this and see where we’re at.”

DOLPHINS: Miami and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agreed to part ways after just one season, the team announced Wednesday.

Fangio, 65, replaced Josh Boyer as Miami’s defensive coordinator last offseason and led the Dolphins’ defense to a No. 10 finish in 2023, up from 18th at the end of the 2022 season. It was the first time Miami finished a season with a top-10 defense since 2010.

Fangio served as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles for the last half of the 2022 season, helping them prepare for Super Bowl 57, and he is expected to be a top candidate for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Fangio coached the Denver Broncos from 2019-21, which was his first head coaching position after spending the first 19 of his 23 NFL seasons as a defensive coordinator.

PACKERS: Joe Barry is out as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator after a turbulent third season on the job that ended with a loss in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

Green Bay ranked 10th in points allowed per game (20.6), 17th in yards allowed per game (335.1) and 23rd in yards allowed per play (5.4) during the regular season with a defense featuring eight former first-round draft picks.

That included a brutal three-game stretch late in the season when the Packers allowed 29.3 points per game while going 1-2 against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

BROWNS: Coach Kevin Stefanski hired Duce Staley, a 10-year NFL veteran, as his new running backs coach, a person familiar with the addition told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Staley, who was was fired in Carolina last season, also interviewed with the New York Jets, will replace the recently fired Stump Mitchell, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not commenting on any coaching moves until Stefanski fills out his staff.

Mitchell was dismissed with a year left on his contract last week along with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney just days after the Browns were beaten 45-14 by the Houston Texans in the AFC playoffs.

