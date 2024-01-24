BOSTON — Richard Fitts, one of the three pitching prospects Boston acquired from the Yankees for Alex Verdugo, has better command of his fastball when he throws it harder.

“That’s one of the first things I talked about with the Red Sox – was my fastball is my best when I throw it harder,” Fitts said. “Over 95 (mph), I threw it in better zones, I was commanding it better and I had more success with it. So for me, it’s all about trying to throw over 95 mph. I’m trying to get my average (velocity) up.”

The Yankees selected Fitts, 24, in the sixth round in 2021 out of Auburn. He went 11-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 27 starts (152 2/3 innings) for Double-A Somerset in 2023, averaging 9.6 strikeouts and 2.5 walks per nine innings. He held opponents to a .227 batting average.

It’s not uncommon for prospects who throw hard to struggle with command. But Fitts is the opposite. And he has excellent control. He has averaged 10.0 strikeouts and just 2.1 walks per nine innings in his 49 minor league starts (264 2/3 innings).

“The thing I hate the most is walks,” Fitts said. “I’d rather give up a single and tip my hat to the hitter and say, ‘You did what you were supposed to do.’ If I walk him, that’s completely on me. That’s something I take a lot of pride in, not walking guys and really controlling the zone as much as I can.

“They’re going to get to first base anyway,” Fitts added about a batter walking vs. hitting a single. “I’d rather them beat me than me beat myself.”

Fitts throws his fastball, a four-seamer, with vertical motion. He also throws a slider and change-up.

“I can throw (the fastball) up in the zone,” he said. “And when I throw it low in the zone, it kind of looks like it’s almost rising a little bit. With my change-up, I’m trying to do the opposite. I’m trying to make it go a little bit farther down. That was something I struggled with last year. I didn’t miss as many barrels as I wanted to. I still got some weak contact with it but if it had a little more downward action, I would have gotten that swing and miss that I wanted to.”

A scout said after Boston acquired Fitts: “He has fourth- or fifth-starter upside. Fastball is occasionally plus, sitting at 95 mph and can touch 97 mph, and has a slider (85 mph) and change-up (85-88 mph) as swing-and-miss secondary pitches. Has solid command attacking the strike zone with his fastball and a good feel for setting up hitters. Delivery is somewhat deceptive. Has a low walk rate and a solid strikeout rate, and is mostly a groundball pitcher.”

Asked about his delivery being deceptive, Fitts said, “I’m trying to develop some of that deception but ultimately I’m going out there and I’m trying to throw as hard as I can to get outs.”

He considers his slider his best secondary pitch.

“I’m trying to get a little more horizontal break to it,” he said. “Trying to not be a sweeper but a little more sweep than a typical gyro-type slider. Ultimately I want it to be a swing-and-miss pitch for me. Something I can throw to get people off my fastball as well. Because I love throwing my fastball. So if I can throw it in any count, I’ll be good.”

Fitts has focused on his change-up this winter.

“I feel like it’s a little inconsistent right now but it’s also what I’ve been working on the most this offseason,” he said. “So I’m really hoping it will become my second-best pitch.”

Brian Abraham, the director of player development for Boston, described Fitts “as a really good strike thrower.”

“I think some more swing and miss in the zone is something we’re going to work through,” Abraham said. “Working with his secondaries, I think there’s some stuff (director of pitching) Justin Willard and (pitching coach) Andrew Bailey have worked with him to get better at. For him, just having a foundation to be able to throw strikes, getting guys out in the zone, is something big leaguers do. So to have that already is something I’m really excited about.”

‘PHYSICALLY IMPOSING’

Fitts is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and one of the large pitchers that Craig Breslow, the chief baseball officer, has added this offseason.

Justin Slaten (Rule 5 trade addition) is 6-4, 222 pounds, while Nicholas Judice (Verdugo trade) is 6-8, 230.

“There’s so much uncertainty around the development of pitchers, especially around the development of starting pitchers. … One thing, as I saw those guys this week, that I can confidently say is they are physically imposing,” Breslow said. “And there’s some real, raw ingredients that we’ll be looking to harness.”

