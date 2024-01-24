HIGH SCHOOLS

A celebration of life for former Yarmouth High tennis coach Bill Shardlow will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Harrison Middle School cafeteria in Yarmouth.

Shardlow, who died Jan. 15 at age 73, retired last spring after guiding the Clippers to a fourth straight Class B boys’ state championship, capping a career in education spanning five decades.

Among other honors, Shardlow was named 2019 Varsity Maine Coach of the Year for boys’ tennis and 2023 Racquet Sports Industry National High School Coach of the Year.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Bubba Thompson was claimed Wednesday off waivers by the Minnesota Twins from the New York Yankees, moving to his fourth team of the offseason.

Thompson was claimed by the Yankees off waivers on Jan. 4 from Cincinnati, which claimed him on Oct. 26 from Kansas City. The Royals had claimed him from Texas on Aug 13.

n Trey Mancini, 31, who spent six seasons with Baltimore before short stints with Houston and the Chicago Cubs, agreed to a minor league contract with Miami and will report to major league spring training.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Linus Strasser became the first German skier in 34 years to win two straight men’s World Cup slaloms by triumphing at a night race at Schladming, Austria, three days after winning the classic Hahnenkamm event in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

Racing in the rain in front of 22,500 spectators, Strasser held on to his first-run lead, beating Timon Haugan of Norway by 0.28 seconds.

HOCKEY

CHARGES EXPECTED: Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five team members were asked to surrender to police and face sexual assault charges.

Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, now with a team in Europe, have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced over the past four days.

NHL: Chicago agreed to a two-year contract extension with goaltender Petr Mrazek through the 2025-26 season.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: lia Malinin and Isabeau Levito will try to defend their national titles this weekend in Columbus, Ohio.

The competition begins with the women and pairs short programs, and the rhythm dance Thursday, and ends Sunday with the men’s free skate.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Liverpool will play Chelsea in a repeat of the 2022 League Cup final after a 1-1 draw against Fulham in London secured a 3-2 aggregate win in the semifinals.

Carrying a 2-1 first-leg lead, Liverpool completed the job to set up the final at Wembley next month.

— Staff and news service reports

