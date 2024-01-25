SCARBOROUGH – Elizabeth Ann (O’Connor) Marston died after a long and productive life on Jan. 22, 2024 at her home in Scarborough. She was born on June 15, 1928 in Bangor, the third of five daughters of John Carl “Fritz” O’Connor and Catherine Rita (Murphy) O’Connor.

Betty graduated from Bangor High School in 1946 and attended the University of Maine where she met her future husband, Charlie Marston. They were married in 1949 and enjoyed 64 years together raising their family of five children in Bangor before relocating to Southern Maine in 1984.

Betty was an excellent homemaker and due to her growing up during the Great Depression, she truly knew how to “stretch a buck.” When her younger children were in high school, she founded and ran the Stepping Stone Nursery School in her home. She was ably assisted by her childhood and lifelong friend, Jeanne Hannan. After 10 years of running her own school, she was an assistant teacher at Seaview Nursery School and Ledgemere Country Day School in Cape Elizabeth.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Marston and husband Stephen Proctor of Bangor, son-in-law, Tim O’Neil of Falmouth, son, Charles F. “Chuck” Marston, Jr. of Portland, daughter, Carla Dumas and husband David of Littleton, Mass. and daughter, Molly Tremble and husband Dan of Bangor. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Kevin Proctor, Hannah O’Neil and her husband George Lavigne, Lucas O’Neil, Molly Dumas, Sean Mackintosh, Erin Mackintosh, Ellie Marston, and Caroline Dumas; three great-grandchildren, Arlo Proctor and his mother Kate MacLellan Proctor, Vivienne and Frederic Lavigne; sisters Rosemary Gray, and Helen McKenzie.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charlie; her daughter, Cynthia O’Neil; her grandson, James “Reggie” Proctor; daughter-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” Marston; and sisters Jean Fowler and Carolyn “Cally” Davis.

Starting with the Ford Family on Maple Street, and the Hannans on Clark Avenue, Betty had wonderful friends and neighbors wherever she lived. Her last home in Scarborough was no exception, including a very special friend, Franck Ceklarz.

Along with her infamous thrifty ways she had a laugh like no other. If you entered a room large or small, you would hear her distinctive laugh and know that Betty was there.

Relatives and friends are welcome to call 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor, where a Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Betty’s family invites relatives and friends to share conversation and refreshments at the Family Reception Center of Brookings-Smith, 163 Center St. in Bangor, following the service.

