TOPSHAM / MEDWAY – Nancy Ann (McLaughlin) Porr, LTC (retired), USAR, 69, Topsham, died at home Monday Jan. 8, 2024.

Born in Lincoln, April 4, 1954, to Warren and Virginia McLaughlin, survived by her husband Loren and children, Keersten, Emily and Matthew Porr. Nancy served 27 years in the United States Army Reserve, four-and-one-half-years active duty. She worked as a civilian nurse and nurse practitioner around the world from 1987 to 2017.

Visit: https://www.leqacv.com/us/obituaries/militarytimes/name/nancv-porr-obituarv?id=54163178 or https://www.funeralalternatives.net/obituaries/obit-details.php?Porr-3364 for the complete obituary.

