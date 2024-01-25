Albany remained undefeated in America East, limiting Maine to 28 percent shooting and coming away with a 54-47 victory Thursday night at Albany, New York.

Adrianna Smith scored 17 points but shot 8 of 22 for the Black Bears (12-8, 5-1). Anne Simon was held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 0 of 4 on 3-pointers.

The Great Danes (17-2, 6-0) were led by Deja Evans with 17 points.

(7) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 71, CLEMSON 49: Madison Hayes scored a career-high 24 points and visiting North Carolina State (17-2, 5-2 Atlantic Coast) won its 15th straight against Clemson (8-12, 1-7).

The Wolfpack had gone 2-2 after opening the season 14-0, including losses at Virginia Tech and Miami.

(12) OHIO STATE 67, ILLINOIS 59: Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, Cotie McMahon had a double-double and Ohio State (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) overcome a four-point second quarter to beat Illinois o(8-10, 2-6) at Champaign, Illinois.

The Buckeyes won their sixth straight game, including a 100-92 overtime win over No. 2 Iowa on Sunday.

(22) SYRACUSE 79, (15) NOTRE DAME 65: Dyaisha Fair hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Alaina Rice added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Syracuse (17-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast) beat Notre Dame (14-4, 5-3) at South Bend, Indiana.

Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored six points for Notre Dame.

(17) GONZAGA 82, SANTA CLARA 45: Yvonne Ejim made 9 of 16 from the field, and finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help visiting Gonzaga (19-2, 6-0 West Coast) beat Santa Clara (15-6, 3-3) and extend its win streak to 13 games.

Gonzaga, which beat the Broncos 87-49 at home two weeks ago, shot 54% from the field and outrebounded the Broncos, 43-22.

(18) LOUISVILLE 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 60: Kiki Jefferson scored a season-high 27 points and Louisville (17-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast) beat visiting Boston College (11-10, 3-5) for a 15th straight time.

Jefferson sank 8 of 14 shots, made both of her 3-point attempts and 9 of 11 free throws for the Cardinals. She added seven rebounds and four assists. Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 11 on 5-of-8 shooting. Olivia Cochran added 10 points and seven boards.

(19) VIRGINIA TECH 87, GEORGIA TECH 69: Elizabeth Kitley scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 24 points and 13 assists, and Virginia Tech (15-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast)beat Georgia Tech (13-7, 4-4) at Blacksburg, Virginia.

Virginia Tech won its 13th consecutive conference game at home to extend a program record. The Hokies have won two straight games overall after their first two-game skid since the 2021-22 season.

DUKE 88, (23) FLORIDA STATE 46: Taina Mair scored 18 points, Ashlon Jackson added 13 and Duke (13-6, 5-3 Atlantic Coast) beat Florida State (14-7, 5-4) at Durham, North Carolina.

It was Duke’s largest margin of victory (42 points) against a Top 25 opponent since 2000.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 81, ALBANY 73: Peter Filipovity had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Black Bears (10-10, 2-2 America East) withstand a comeback and defeat the Great Danes (10-10, 2-2) at Orono.

Maine led 67-49 midway through the second half before Albany rallied within 71-68 with 3:13 remaining But the Black Bears put it away by converting seven free throws in the final minute.

Kristian Feierbergs added 16 points and Kellen Tynes had 15 for Maine. Sebastian Thomas led Albany with 20.

FOOTBALL

ARIZONA: The Board of Regents approved a five-year contract that will pay new coach Brent Brennan $2.7 million next season.

The contract will increase each year to $3.6 million in 2027 and includes incentives of up to $1.2 million a year.

