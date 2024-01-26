A Carmel man died Friday after falling into the ice with his 4-year-old son, who he helped get out of the water and sent for help.

Kevin Howell, 51, and his son were on a walk Friday morning and were crossing a portion of Etna Pond when the ice broke around 6:30 a.m., the Maine Warden Service said.

Howell got the boy out of the ice and told him to get his mother. They were about a third of a mile from their house.

She called 911 and ran to help Howell with an anchor and rope, the warden service said, but ended up falling through the ice herself.

A Penobscot Sheriff was already in the area when the 911 call went out. He arrived and helped Howell’s wife out of the water, using the rope she had secured to the shore before falling into the water. The detective could not find Howell, the warden service said.

Six warden service divers and a Maine State Police diver arrived in the afternoon and located Howell’s body a little before 2 p.m.

