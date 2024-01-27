FREEPORT — Brunswick ended the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Emily Doring to take a four-point lead, then pulled away in the second half for a 59-32 girls basketball win over Freeport on Saturday.

Dakota Shipley paced Brunswick (14-1) with 16 points, while Maddy Werner scored 12.

Freeport (7-9) got 13 points from Sydney Gelhar and 11 from Abby Giroux.

ST. DOMINIC 47, LISBON 11: Charli Apodaca delivered a game-high 21 points as the Saints (8-5) picked up a win over the Greyhounds (0-13) in Lisbon.

Avery Gravel added 12 points for St. Dom’s.

Delaney McGrath led Lisbon with four points and Riley Kuietauskas recorded three.

BOYS BASKETBALL BUCKFIELD 46, WISCASSET 36: Freshman Brayden Monto hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points for the Bucks in their victory in Buckfield. Justin Lucas contributed 10 points for Buckfield (6-8), and Braden Cousineau had six points. Freshman Landin Shirey led Wiscasset’s (8-6) balanced scoring with nine points, while four of his teammates tallied six apiece: Jevar Garricks, Ishmael Martinez, Spencer Pinkham-Smith and Alex Richard.

FREEPORT 56, BRUNSWICK 54: Conner Smith scored 18 points, JT Pound got 13 of his 16 points after halftime, and the Falcons rallied for an overtime win in Brunswick.

The host led most of the game after opening with a 17-1 run, but Freeport (13-3) chipped away and eventually closed the gap in the fourth quarter. Connor Slocum also reached double figures for the Falcons with 12 points.

Trevor Gerrish paced Brunswick (2-12) with 21 points. Noah Gaghan added 12.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 84, LISBON 39: Jake New scored 22 points in the Falcons’ victory in Rumford.

Tanner Henry hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Dylan Theriault made three treys and had 15 points for Mountain Valley (6-7).

DeSean Trufant was Lisbon’s (1-13) top scorer with eight points, while Keeghan Morrissette added eight and Lincoln Matthews scored seven.

GIRLS HOCKEY

FREEPORT/YARMOUTH 4, Edward Little/LEAVITT/POLAND 0: The Clippers got goals from four players and won at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

Isabel Peters had a goal and an assist for the Clippers (13-3), and Avery Buchanan, Sophie Smith and Rosie Paneka also scored. Elle Grondin needed only four saves for the shutout.

Izzy Jalbert recorded 31 saves for the Red Hornets (6-8).

