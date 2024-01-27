Jaycie Christopher’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the third quarter gave Maine the lead for good Saturday in a 59-56 America East women’s basketball win over Binghamton in Vestal, New York.

Adrianna Smith had a double-double for the Black Bears (13-8, 6-1 America East), finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Anne Simon added 12 points, Olivia Rockwood scored 11, and Paula Gallego recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds. Christopher finished with seven points.

Denai Bowman and Jadyn Weltz each had 14 points for Binghamton (7-13, 2-5).

UNE 74, GORDON 49: Faye Veilleux recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Nor’easters (13-6, 8-3 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Rams (3-16, 2-8) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Jordyn Franzen added 11 points.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 42, USM 40: Neveah Clark’s layup beat the buzzer to give the Warriors (8-12, 6-5 Little East) a win over the Huskies (8-12, 6-5) in Williamantic, Connecticut.

Advertisement

Clark finished with 14 points, while Taylor Salato had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Eastern Connecticut State.

Tamrah Gould scored 13 points for Southern Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 78, ANNA MARIA 43: Grace Ramsdell scored 16 points, while Angelica Hurley had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Monks (12-7, 8-0 GNAC) past the Amcats (8-10, 3-6) in Paxton, Massachusetts.

Hailey Anderson and Elisabeth Stapelfeld each scored 15 points of St. Joseph’s.

BATES 86, WILLIAMS 70: Elsa Daulerio scored 22 points as the Bobcats (18-2, 6-0 NESCAC) beat the Ephs (9-12, 1-6) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Morgan Kennedy added 14 points and Alexandra Long scored 12 for Bates. Davina Kabantu scored 11 and Sarah Hughes had 10.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BINGHAMTON 51, MAINE 50: Symir Torrence’s basket with 4.8 seconds left lifted the Bearcats (9-10, 1-4 America East) over the Black Bears (11-10, 2-4) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Armon Harried scored 15 points for Binghamton. Nehemiah Benson added 12.

Jaden Clayton scored 15 points and Quion Burns had 13 for Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 80, ANNA MARIA 69: Julian Llopiz scored 17 points as the Monks (10-9, 6-2 GNAC) beat the Amcats (7-13, 2-7) in Paxton, Massachusetts.

John Paul Frazier added 13 points, Camryn Yorke 12 and Ashtyn Abbott 10 for St. Joseph’s.

Advertisement

WILLIAMS 84, BATES 69: Nate Karren recorded 21 points and 10 assists as the Ephs (16-5, 6-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-17, 0-6) in Lewiston.

Babacar Pouye scored 26 points, Elliott Cravitz had 14 and Simon McCormick 10 for Bates.

GORDON 93, UNE 83: Bryce Smith scored 24 points, while Isaac Jarvis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Scots (5-14, 2-8 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Nor’easters (5-14, 0-11) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Adrian Torres led UNE with 25 points. Jack Pyzynski added 17, Adam Lux had 14, and Kha Cao Ra James collected 10 points and 10 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE 77, EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 62: Chance Dixon scored 24 points and Cody Hawes added 23 as the Huskies (10-9, 6-5 Little East) beat the Warriors (4-15, 1-10) in Willimantic, Connecticut.

Tommy Whelan chipped in with 13 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous