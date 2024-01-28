FALMOUTH – Christopher “Chris” Lee Burner, 62, of Falmouth, passed away Jan. 18, 2024 at his home after a brief intense battle with Cancer.
Chris was born on Aug. 20, 1961 in Portland to Joan Burner (Brown) and Richard Albert Burner of Falmouth. Chris was a graduate of Falmouth High School, class of 1980.
Up until his passing he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Ocean View Retirement Community in Falmouth for the past 19 years.
Chris was predeceased by his parents; a twin sister, Pamela Lynne Burner, a brother, Keith Richard Burner; two uncles, Robert Leroy Burner Jr. and Peter John “Jack” Burner.
Chris leaves behind a brother, Scott Albert Burner and Sharon Taylor of Windham; his daughter, Christina Lynn Barber (Burner) and husband Jason of Dayton; two granddaughters, Ava (13) and Chloe (10) Barber of Dayton; aunt, Connie and Herb Jones of Virginia; several nieces, a nephew; many cousins; and many lifelong friends, too many to list.
Visiting hours Jan. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home at 1 Mayberry Lane Yarmouth. A private burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in the spring. To view the full obituary and to leave fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Burner family please visit http://www.Lindquistfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers,
please consider a donation in Chris’ honor to
Free ME from
Lung Cancer Foundation
cancer.org or
Quahog Bay Conservatory
