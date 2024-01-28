WESTBROOK – Mary Cecilia Palmieri, 88, of Westbrook, passed away on Jan. 16, 2024.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1935, in Jersey City, N.J. Mary was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a strong, independent woman with an admiration for all things fashion, including animal print and a nice pair of heels. She was known for her bling and her sparkle, always making everyone’s day a little brighter. Mary enjoyed sitting and watching the news with a good cup of “caw”fee.

When she was a young woman she worked in New York City, N.Y. There she developed her love for shopping and would say her mother would often complain when she came home with yet another bag of clothing or another pair of shoes.

Mary married Frank Palmieri in November of 1955. It was then that she found a life long best friend in her sister-in-law, Marie. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom to her two children, Christopher and Lisa. However, when Frank fell ill, her life changed. She got her driver’s license and also began work as a senior librarian assistant at the Elmwood Park Library. There she worked until she retired 20 years later, making many special friends along the way including Andrew, Mary Lou, Carole, Bea, Pat, Bobbie and Judy.

While working at the library, she would encourage her family to read by always bringing them a new book based on their current interests. Lisa would get the latest Anne Rice novel, her son-in-law John would get informational and historical books, and her grandchildren Daniella and John would get fun fiction and picture books.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, but especially with her grandchildren. She happily played endless games of cards and watched dozens of Disney movies again and again. When her grandchildren moved to Maine, she followed them two years later. There she enjoyed volunteering at the Walker Memorial Library in Westbrook, staying healthy at Curves, and spending time with her neighbors.

In her free time, Mary enjoyed shopping, cooking, and reading. She also loved her marshmallow Peeps and was excited to receive them from her grandchildren each holiday.

In July of 2023 she moved to The Enclave in Scarborough where she made many friends among both staff and residents. The staff would lovingly refer to her as “Mama,” and joked with her about her love of coffee, all things leopard, her sparkly shoes and her famous gravy and meatballs.

Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa Longinetti of Westbrook; her adoring grandchildren, Daniella and John Longinetti; her beloved son-in-law, John J. Longinetti of Gorham; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Frank Palmieri; her parents, Clarence and Marianna Greene; along with her siblings Anthony, Clarence, John, Isabella and George.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A funeral service will be held in the spring.

To express Condolences or to participate in Mary’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making a donation to the

Alzheimer’s Association

in her memory.

Donations can be made at

http://act.alz.org/goto/MaryPalmieri.

