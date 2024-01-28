LIMINGTON- “Pubby” Stanley R. Blake Jr., 73, passed away at his home on Jan. 25, 2024, after a period of declining health.

He was born in Saco on Nov. 10, 1950, a son of the late Stanley “Stub” Sr., and Anna (Hanson) Blake and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1969.

For many years, Pubby was employed as a salesman for Sebago Lake Garage and Walker Chevrolet.

Pubby was an avid outdoorsman who loved snowmobiling and hunting with his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time relaxing at his camp in Dyer Brook. He especially enjoyed his time playing cribbage. Pubby loved his golden retrievers and his cows that he often spent his time caring for over the years.

Little League was especially important to him. He coached Little League for years in Limington and was an umpire for 25 years. He was a member of the Western Maine Board of Umpires. Pubby was also a member of the Limington Crankers Snowmobile Club and the Standish Fish and Game Club.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Martha (Anderson) Blake; brother, Donald Blake and his wife, Deborah, sister, Jennifer Gammon; his godchild, Jess Poulin and the family the Brunswick; many nieces and nephews; as well as a large extended family.

A celebration of life for Pubby will be held this summer. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Limington Fire and Rescue,

425 Sokokis Ave.,

Limington, ME 04049

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous